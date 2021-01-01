Compatible AirPods Pro Case Cover Silicone Protective Cover for Airpod Pro Case 2019 Front LED Visible Sky Blue

For AirPods Pro Case: It is not compatible with AirPods 1 and 2,Precision mold designs for perfect fit and easy installation. Tested on real devices. (AirPods Pro not included) For AirPod Pro Case: Unique four-corner impact-resistance design provides strong protection for AirPods Pro from bumps and drops. For AirPods Pro Case: Wire and wireless charging without removing the protective cover. For AirPods Pro Case: Reinforced silicone hoop for detachable snap keyring. Secure it whatever and whenever. For AirPods Pro Case: User-friendly design of Dust-proof charging port and visible LED status light