Compatible Apple Watch 40mm38mm42mm44mm Bright Resin Apple Watch Band for iWatch SE Series 654321 Hermes Nike+ Edition Sport Abyssal SeaSmoky Grey.

Compatibility: This cute resin strap perfectly fits Apple Watch Series 4 Series 5 Nike, Sport, Hermes, Edition. Suitable for wrist size from 5.3'-7.67'. (38mm/40mm) Lightweight Resin: Made of high-performance synthetic resin, weighs only 30g, no burden on your wrist. Non-toxic and odorless, durable and bends freely. No concerns about rust, highly resists scratches and bumps. Smooth Texture: Finely polished links and smooth edge finish will not pinch or scratch your skin, this waterproof and wear resistant band is your perfect companion for every outfit. Subtle in its presentation, radiating with stylish and nobility. Easy to Resize: The Apple watch band can easily be adjusted to suit the individual(all links removable). Comes with quick-disassemble tool and product manual to help you remove the band links for a perfect fit. Guarantee: Always ensure you choose 'SOLD BY ' for guaranteed quality. If you have any problem with your order, please contact us for p