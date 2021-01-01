Compatible for Airpods Case Set, 7 in 1 Silicone Protective Airpod Case Cover Accessories with Bling Elephant Keychain/Strap/Ear Hook/Storage Box.

Best Quality Guranteed. 7 in 1 AIRPODS CASE ACCESSORIES7 in 1 comprehensive Airpod accessories included - 1* Airpods silicon case[Front LED Not Visible],2*Airpods ear hook,1*detachable carabiner,1*Airpod accessories carrying case bag,1*super cute Bling Elephant Airpods case keychain,1*Airpods strap(Airpods Grips),(2 styles of AirPods strap are randomly distributed. If you have any unsatisfied questions, please contact us. provideLifetime Warranty.) EYE-CATCHING AIRPODS CASE KEYCHAINSuper cute airpods case with chic bling Elephant keychains which is perfect for decorating your apple airpods. And it is fashion and unique when you attach to your key, your belt, your bags and so on. No matter the occasion, these fashion airpod accessories are sure to spark a conversation. ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL Airpod case cover, made of ECO-friendly silicone, surface layer smooth like baby skin, just half an ounce yet protects your Apple Airpod from dust, dirt, scratches and sh