Compatible with AirPods Pro Case Protective Silicone Airpod Case Shockproof Cover Skin for Apple Airpod Pro 2019 Charging Case with Keychain Yellow

FOR AIRPODS PRO Precision molded for your AirPod Pro 2019 charging case. With one-piece molding process and Hassle-free one step installation. PREMIUM SILICONE Premium soft silicone material, provide your AirPods full protection against bumps, drops and scratches without adding any bulk. USER-FRIENDLY DESIGNBuilt in dust cap cover, enjoy Qi Wireless Charging with clean charging port; Easy access to lightning connector without removing the case; Front LED is visible. EXTRA KEYCHAINWith anti-lost carabiner keychain, convenient and secure to use whenever you are traveling or in sports. More than 10 colors for you to choose. WHY We stand behind our products and our first concern is your satisfaction. Please note AirPods Pro and charging case not included.