Compatible with Apple Watch Band 40mm38mm SE Genuine Leather Strap with Stainless Steel Clasp Compatible iWatch Series 654321 Brown 38mm40mm

Perfectly fits for Apple Watch Series 4/3/2/1 44mm/42mm/38mm/40mm. Inspired by equestrian fixtures, the finely worked modern Buckle Cuff is adapted to allow the heart rate sensor to stay in contact with the wrist. sor to stay in contact with the wrist. Major upgrade: connector is UPGRADED that it will never fall off as the screw and screw's depth is renewed and is added Glue at the same time that it will be screwed more tightly and deeply. Band comes with stainless steel clasp and buckle. Superior Material: 100% genuine leather band, the highest quality watch band in the market, new stylish design, fashionable craftsmanship. Anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Attention the pin of band is taking in the inside bar, not the outside bar. Fit for wrist: 42mm/44mm: 16cm-20cm(6.3"-7.9"), 38mm/40mm: 15.5cm-19cm (6.1"-7.4"). It can be men's or women's, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look o