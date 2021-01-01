Compatible with Apple Watch Band 44mm 42mm, iWatch SE & Series 6 5 4 3 2 1 Stainless Steel Strap with Butterfly Folding Clasp for Men, Silver.

[Compatibility] Compatible with apple watch band 44mm 42mm series 5/4/3/2/1, Nike+, Edition all models. iWatch is not included [iWatch bands 44mm/42mm] Fits for men with large wrist sizes of 6.70 - 8.85 inches (170mm - 225mm) work or event occasion. Not suggested for Women of small wrists [Smooth curve] Comparing with other stainless steel band, this iwatch bands series 5 is flexible and provides you comfortable wearing [Adjustable length] Easy to adjust the iwatch band 44mm with the remover tool provided. Up to 8 links of iwatch series 5 band can be removed [Worry -free] Any quality issue within one year after the purchase, you can get a replacement or refund. If you need extra links, please feel free to contact us anytime