Compatible with Apple Watch Band Rose Gold Women 44mm Series SE 6 5 4 Stainless Steel Bracelet Replacement Wristband Jewelry Pink Compatible with.

CREATE CLASSIC: This rose gold apple watch band for women features metal + leather materials. For this design, We've added contrasting leather material to the metal bands to keep it interesting. We know the importance of having something unique and special. That's why we have created this elegant edition style SIZE: The Apple watch band 38mm for women is suitable for 5.1-8 inches wrists. Come with one removal tool for adjusting the length of band, remove or add links easily, the smallest size is 5.1 inch(13CM), allows you to choose the most comfortable size to fit your wrist STURDY & FUNCTIONAL: High-quality metal which is well polished and colored by vacuum plating makes it sturdy. It slips over your hand with no problem and keeps contact with your wrist well so that it continues to measure heart rate ADJUSTABLE: This apple watch band rose gold comes with a tool that allows you to take off as many links as you like. Suitable for company, office, business, dinne