Compatible with Apple Watch Bands 42mm Series 3, Sport Soft Silicone Band with Protective Case Cover Men Women for iWatch Series 3 42mm (Green)

Compatible Models - Special designed Apple Watch Band Case for Apple Watch 44mm Series 4 & Series 5. The Shock-Resistant Case match exactly with all buttons of iwtach Series 4/5 44mm, not for other models. Quick Installation - Fits for wrist size:6.3-8.5, please check your wrist size before order. Plastic protective Case is fixed by 4 screws, lock your iwatch 44mm firmly and stably, ultimate protection from bumps. Premium Material - Band is Made of Anti-sweat and environmental friendly liquid silicone, the same as original apple watch 44mm band, breathable, soft and comfortable. Warm Tips - All accessories are included. We provide 2*Magnetic Screwdriver and 8* Screws altogether. This protective case won't enhance water resistance of your watch. If you need Waterproof case with band, please search: B07PJRXX4Z One year Warranty - We provide 24/7 quick-reply and lifetime friendly customer service. If our product has any issues, please kindly contact us for your war