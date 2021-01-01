Compatible with Apple Watch Case 40mmiWatch Face Bling Crystal Diamonds Plate Cover Protective Frame Compatible with Apple Watch Series 654SE.

Good compatibility For Apple Watch Series 4/5 40mm Note: Apple Watch or Band is NOT included Unique DesignSparking rhinestones setted on full of the Watch Face Case, case made by aluminum alloy, and the glue make the rhinestones solid bond Perfect FitSnap-on design bumper case, easy to install and remove, fully access to all buttons, camera, Sensors and ports. Full ProtectionThe case covers all sides and holds the watch tightly, protect your apple watch against scratches, shock, dust, offer external protection Quality GuaranteeEvery watch case quality inspection qualified before selling ( Watch is not included in package), worth buying. Any problems, Please feel free contact us, Your satisfaction is our pursue.