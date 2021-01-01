Compatible with Apple Watch Case 40mm 44mm Series 6 SE Series 5 Series 4 Soft TPU AntiScratch Plated Shockproof Protective Screen Iwatch Shell.

1. Package Include: 1pc High Quality Case for Apple Watch Series 5 4. === Protect 4 Sides Case, No Front Cover === 2. Precise Cutout: access to all ports, controls and sensors of your watch. Never affect the band insertion and charging. Soft TPU material makes it easy to install and remove without any harms to your apple watch. 3. Shock-proof: 4 sides protective case covers the watch precisely to prevent from getting chipped and scratched, keeping your Apple Watch 4 case new after a long time. 4. Multiple plating processing is applied to prevent the case from fading and corrosion, thus making your watch always sparkling 5. Warranty: 12 months after the date of purchase, we take care of all quality-related issues with a REPLACEMENT or REFUND. Any problem, please feel free to contact us.