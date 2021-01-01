Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm Case with Builtin Tempered Glass Screen Protector Full Coverage Hard iWatch Case for Series 321 Dark Green 42mm.

CompatibilityCompatible with Apple Watch 42mm Series 3/2/1 Only Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorBuilt-in front iwatch 42mm tempered glass screen protector protects your watch from scratches and dust Ultra Slimthis iwatch 42mm case with screen protector is only of 1.3mm and about 0.6oz weight. Feel nothing added to your watch Shock-proofMade of high quality PC and Tempered glass, this iWatch 42mm case covers the full front and edges of your watch against scratches, drops and bumps Worry -freeif you damaged the tempered glass screen protector by yourself, please dont require a replacement or refund. It is tempered glass not as hard as diamond. If you receive a brand new one but defective one, please contact us to get refund or replacement