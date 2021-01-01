Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm Rugged Slim Protective Case for iWatch Series 321 PinkGreen

Universal design: Compatible with 42mm Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 and Nike + all editions (Does Not include the device) Simple design and lightweight, the watch case makes you feel like nothing added. iitee case is currently patent pending Made of durable, impact-resistant TPU and hard Polycarbonate, this watch case protects the contoured edge of the screen against scratches, drop and bump Raised lip protects the flat screen against accidental drops on smooth surfaces. Full protection for all corners and holds for 42mm watch tightly Perfect fit: Snap-on design provides easy installation, no need tools. Easy access to all features (buttons, camera, Sensors and ports)