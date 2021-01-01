From sparkle power inc.

Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm Series 321 Case with Builtin Tempered Glass Screen Protector Thin Guard Bumper Full Coverage Matte Hard Cover for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

[Easy Installation]: Very easy to install, no need to take watch band, takes less than one minute, no bubble warranty. [All Around Protection]: The tempered glass and the bumper case are integrated perfectly, protects your watch face and edges corners, access to all controls, buttons, sensors. [Anti-Scratch]: With strong 9H hardness level, the whole glass screen covers full screen protects your watch from drops, bumps, scratches and daily wear and tear. [Shock-proof]: Made of premium quality PC and 9h hardness tempered glass, this case covers the full front and edges of your watch against scratches, drops and bumps. [Please Notice]: Not water proof screen protector, but if the watch gets water, it also doesnt matter, you can use a cloth to absorb the water on the watch and screen protector, the screen protector can be reused.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com