Convenient: With A Replacement Charger, You Can Convenient To Charge Gear Sport At Home, In Office, In Car Or On Travel. Power Protection: Keep Your Gear Sport Safe From Over-Current Or Over-Charging When Connected It Power Source. High Quality: High Quality Charger Cable, It Is A Good Choice To Replace Lost Or Damaged Charging Cable. Package Includes: 1 X Charger For Gear Sport (Smart Watch Is Not Included).