Competitive Sport Racquetplayer Squash Tote Bag

This squash player print is perfect for the athlethic competitive squash dude, squash enthusiast, to show of the love for this raket sport. Show your friends and family the perfect indoor squash player accessories on birthdays, christmas, holidays, vacations to adult, singles or doubles, women, men, boys, girls, kids and teens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.