Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone sword-shaped hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. date scale around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Complete calendar - day of the week and month. Moonphase subdials. Miyota Caliber 6P80 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphitek crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: full calendar, moon phase, month, date, day, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Lucien Piccard Complete Calendar Black Dial Mens Watch 40016-11.