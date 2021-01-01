Complete Intermittent Fasting: Practical Guidelines and Healthy Recipes to Lose Weight and Improve Wellness Jean LaMantia Author

Harness the health benefits of intermittent fastinga comprehensive guide with meal plans and more Intermittent fasting (IF) is an evidence-based eating program that’s existed in multiple forms for nearly 2,500 years, with roots in evolution and religion. That said, there are many ways to approach it and apply it to your life. Complete Intermittent Fasting is filled with essential information, how-to advice, FAQs, meal plans, and recipes to help you adopt and maintain an intermittent fasting lifestyle for weight loss and improved health. Discover guidance on how to incorporate intermittent fasting into your life. Learn how to choose the right feeding and fasting window for you, overcome challenges, and maintain an intermittent fasting lifestyle over the long term. Whether you choose 16:8, 5:2, 20:4, 24-hour, or alternate-day fasting, you’ll find convenient meal plans and healthy recipes to get you started on the right foot. Complete Intermittent Fasting includes: The science of IFLearn more about what intermittent fasting is, its benefits, and the different feeding and fasting windows. 50 Delicious recipesExplore healthy and flavorful recipes to eat (when you do eat), including broths and drinks, low-carb and keto dishes, low-calorie and low-fat fare, and clean-eating meals.Guidance for variationsGet practical advice for how to successfully implement intermittent fasting if you’re a woman, eat a keto diet, or have high-fat intolerance. Here’s everything you need to apply intermittent fasting to your life so you can look and feel your best. Let’s get started!