Murad Complete Reform

This serum that reveals firmer, healthier and more radiant skin. It increases skin firmness by 61% after just one application. Complete Reform has a unique blend of ingredients to ensure that skin is firmer from the very first application and its unique pump makes sure that you use the correct amount of product every time. Benefits: Glyco Firming Complex restores tone while helping protect elastin fibers. Glycolic Acid exfoliates for smoother, softer, healthier-looking skin. Beta-Carotene reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.