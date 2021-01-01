Gold-tone 18kt rose gold case with a blue alligator leather strap. Fixed gold-tone 18kt rose gold bezel. Blue dial with gold-tone dauphine-style shape hands and diamond (0.26ct) hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: 24 hour/moonphase. Patek Philippe Calibre 324 S QA LU 24H/303 Automatic movement, containing 34 Jewels, composed of 347 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 45 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 38.5 mm, case thickness: 11.2 mm. Deployment clasp. Functions: annual calendar, moon phase, month, date, day, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: original box, international warranty card, manual (complete accessories). Complications Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Patek Philippe COMPLICATIONS Automatic Blue Dial Watch 5396R-015.