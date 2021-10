Compressed Micro Mist Smooth Hold Level 2 Hair Spray - You take time to style your hair, don't let it fall flat. The TRESemm Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray holds your style without any of the stiffness. It's hair flipping good.Key Features:Keeps your style smooth, sleek and free to moveA natural, touchable finish-with no signs of 'hair crunch'Humidity resistant shine spray for hairFights free for 24 hours - Compressed Micro Mist Smooth Hold Level 2 Hair Spray