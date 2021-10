*KLOGS Compression™ socks offer graduated compression for an extra boost of energy and all-day-comfort *Knee-high length *Roomy toe pocket and terry material at the heel and toe provides lasting comfort throughout the day *True 15-20mm Hg compression increases circulation and blood flow *Designed to reduce swelling and fatigue while decreasing your risk of varicose veins and DVT *Antimicrobial and moisture-wicking fabric prevents odor-causing bacteria *Meant to fit snug *Size S/M