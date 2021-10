Give yourself a look that will put some extra confidence in your step with this Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer. It offers medium to full coverage so that you can cover up blemishes and other imperfections on your skin. This face foundation comes in a 1 fl oz container and is long-lasting, oil-free, lightweight, water-resistant and sweat-proof. It's available in many shades so that you can pick the one that matches your natural skin tone.