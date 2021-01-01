MILANI Conceal + Perfect Cream To Powder Smooth Finish, Amber

Blend in, Stand Out. Milani Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-to-Powder Foundation is back and better than ever. This must-have complexion perfecter glides on as a cream and magically morphs into a buildable full-coverage, light-diffusing powder foundation with a soft-matte, camera-ready finish. Made with Lily and Bamboo extracts to control oil and shine up to 16 hours. The longwear formula is sweatproof and waterproof to keep skin on point wherever the day takes you. Antioxidant-rich Vitamins A and E and Green Tea help protect skin.