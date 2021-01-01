M.O.T.D. Cosmetics Conceal Your Secret Concealer Brush in All. M.O.T.D. Cosmetics Conceal Your Secret Concealer Brush in All. What's your secret? The M.O.T.D Cosmetics Conceal Your Secret Concealer Brush is designed to hide all of those imperfections perfectly. The full round brush helps to blend and buff everything you want to hide and evens out your coverage at the same time.. Taklon fiber bristles. Anti-bacterial brushes that give an airbrushed finish. Certified organic. Cruelty free, vegan brush. Use small stroes and work in product in a circular motion to blend evenly. MOTD-WU8. CONCEALER. In 2014, M.O.T.D Cosmetics broke the trend with how brushes are labeled. There's no mystery for novice makeup enthusiasts guessing which brush does what anymore. These brushes support a beginner's journey on becoming a makeup artist, they inspire you to step outside your comfort zone, they lead you to become better, and empower you to be you.