What It Is: This supernatural serum is a tone correcting solution. What It'S For: For all skin types, especially mature. What It Does: Packed with 69 high-performance ingredients, Concentrated Brightening Serum targets discoloration and dullness to restore a youthfully bright and even-toned look. This high-performance formula includes 15 sources to brighten, 13 sources to even skin tone, 17 sources to minimize the look of wrinkles and 24 sources of plumping hydration. Free Of. - Toxins - Fillers