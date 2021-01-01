Zimmermann Concert Asymmetric Ruffle Top

Rib-knit fitted top with an asymmetric ruffled neckline. One-shoulder neck Pullover style 74% viscose/26% elastane Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 21" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Black. Size: 2.