Concrete Truck Design For Retired Cement Mixer Truck Driver T-Shirt

Are you a retired cement mixer truck driver or about to retire cement mixer truck driver looking for that perfect novelty design? You've liked it if you're watching this! Wear it to the in-transit mixer or on the construction site. This "legendary truck driver has retired" design, featuring cement mixer truck, is perfect for you or anyone you know is a retiring truck driver or construction worker who loves machinery, looking for an ideal design to wear to your retirement celebration Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem