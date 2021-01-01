Concubine Realm Active Running Short

With a sculptural print inspired by the opulent tiled patterns of Topkapi Palace in a print of ethereal kaleidoscopic blues, the Concubine Realm Running Short is a must-have addition to your activewear wardrobe. This compressive support is crafted with a crease-resistant fabric and a seamless outer leg to sculpt and support your figure. The high rise of these printed cycle shorts ensures perfect coverage and support, with a wide waistband with a hidden waistband pocket for added convenience allowing you to keep your focus on your workout. Streamline your workout aesthetic with the matching Concubine Realm Active Crop.71% Polyester 29% Elastane