For any cyclist who does not need an e-bike with a battery to ride a bike. Who needs a battery when he has condition? It applies to conditioning instead of electricity and 100% muscle strength instead of pedelec or electric bike. Great gift idea for Christmas. Real cyclists do not need electricity to have fun with the road bike or MTB. This anti-e-bike motif is a great gift for e-bike opponents for a birthday or for the next bike ride without a battery. No grace for the calf and against e-bikes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem