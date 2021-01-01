OUAI Conditioner for Medium Hair, One Size , 10 Oz 300 Ml

Advertisement
What it is: A hydrating, color-safe conditioner that makes hair easier to manage while leaving a shiny, silky, and smooth look.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: MediumKey Benefits: - Hydrates, Fights Frizz, Adds ShineHighlighted Ingredients:- Kumquat Fruit Extract: Leaves hair appearing shiny.- Babassu Oil: Hydrates hair.- Coconut Oil: Strengthens hair and helps reduce breakage.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Feeling out of control? This hydrating conditioner makes hair (and life) easier to manageÂpromise. Hair so good, you won't even notice that Mercury is in retrograde. Scented with Mercer StreetÂnotes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine, sambac, iris, lily, and white musk.--Ingredients:-Kumquat Fruit Extract: Leaves hair appearing shiny.-Babassu Oil: Hydrates hair.-Coconut Oil: Strengthens hair and helps reduce breakage.Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride (Anti-Static Agent/Agent Antistatique), Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrolyzed Keratin, Citrus Japonica Fruit Extract, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Panthenol, Cetrimonium Chloride(Anti-Static Agent/Agent Antistatique), Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-37, Laureth-9, Trideceth-12, Divinyldimethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, C12-13 Pareth-23, C12-13 Pareth-3, Propoxytetramethyl Piperidinyl Dimethicone, Trideceth-6, C11-15 Pareth-7, Acetic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Acetate, Tocopherol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Lauryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Oleate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzotate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal,.