Le Labo Conditioner

A conditioner that goes on like a moisturizing balm and leaves your hair smooth and shiny. Be sure to rinse well. This plant-based formula is made with avocado (to repair), coconut oil (to stimulate), abyssinica seed (to soften), and is also paraben-free, phthalate-free and artificial colorant-free. The Hinoki scent is inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan which all carry the mystical, profusely warm and mesmerizing scent of the hinoki trees from the surrounding forest. It comes in a 8.5 oz. easy to squeeze bottle. As always, our creations are vegan and cruelty-free. 8.5 oz. Made in USA. ABOUT THE BRAND Le Labo's instantly recognizable labels first appeared on the New York beauty scene in 2006. Each soulful fragrance is freshly blended at the time of purchase, and the full array of products extends to nourishing, plant-based and genderless body, hair and skincare. Names like Another 13 and Bergamote 22 refer to the most prominent note and the total number of ingredients.