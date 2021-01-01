Take hair repair to the next level with Conditioner with Organic Cupuaçu Butter to detangle, nourish and repair dry, damaged hair. Weightlessly taming frizz, restoring manageability and strength. Conditioner is formulated with cold pressed, organic Cupuaçu Butter, sustainably sourced from the Amazon Rainforest. This plant-based formula is rich in Omega 6 and Omega 9 to nourish, repair and tame hair without weighing it down. Moisture retention is improved while damaged keratin fibers are strengthened. Hair is left easier to style, soft and bouncy. Free from: Sls, Sles, Silicone, Paraben, MIT & Phenoxyethanol. 96% natural-origin formula. Biodegradable. Vegan. Eco-friendly packaging (50% recycled Pet). Dermatologically tested. Ideal for those with very dry, damaged or wavy, curly and natural hair. Safe for natural, color-treated and highlighted hair. The Klorane Botanical Foundation is commited to protecting the bioversity of the Amazon Rainforest through the responsible and organic farming of Cupuaçu, using argoforestry techniques. To support local communities and combat deforestation, the Klorane Botanical Foundation brought together local communities to share sustainable tree farming skills and has planted over 3000 trees. The project was recognized by Unesco. Formulated with cold pressed organic Cupuaçu Butter, this plant-based Conditioner detangles, deeply nourishes and repairs dry, damaged hair weightlessly to tame frizz, restore manageability and strength. Shop Klorane Conditioner with organic Cupuaçu butter at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.