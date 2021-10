What it is: An elegant and delicate collection of 15 guest soaps in four of Deco's most iconic scents-Voga, Madrigal, Cerina and Alface. What it does: Voga's scent is floral, a perfect fusion between almond blossom and mimosa. At the heart of Madrigal, you'll find lily of the valley, blended with rose, jasmine and honeysuckle. Cerina's fragrance recalls Mediterranean landscapes, with bergamot notes combined with white flowers and sea moss.