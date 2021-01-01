The Tentsile Connect GCK is a ground conversion kit for your Tentsile Connect Tent. Sometimes, you don't want to sleep in the trees. Other times, there just Aren't enough or the right trees around. With this kit, you can pitch your tent on the ground and still have a great time camping. Features of the Tentsile Connect GCK Ground conversion kit designed specifically for the Tentsile Connect tree tent Heavy duty 100% polyethelene ground sheet that conforms perfectly to the footprint Includes: ground sheet, 3 extendable, aluminium poles, 6 low impact screw pegs, and 3 reflective guy lines