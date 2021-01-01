NBD Conner Jumpsuit in White. - size XS (also in M, XL, XXS) NBD Conner Jumpsuit in White. - size XS (also in M, XL, XXS) Self: 94% poly 6% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandexContrast Fabric: 87% poly 13% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Hidden back zipper closure. Boned corset bodice with mesh panels. Cowl neckline. Neckline to hem measures approx 54.5 in length16 at the knee narrows to 14 at the leg opening. NBDR-WC146. ACJS243 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.