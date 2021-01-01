NBD Conner Mini Dress in White. - size XS (also in M) NBD Conner Mini Dress in White. - size XS (also in M) Self: 94% poly 6% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandexContrast Fabric: 87% poly 13% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Mesh fabric at boned bust. Cowl neckline detail. Neckline to hem measures approx 24.5 in length. NBDR-WD2495. ACD1087 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.