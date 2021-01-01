Flaunt a chic and figure-flattering look when you adorn these KUT from the Kloth Connie High-Rise Fab Ab Ankle Skinny in Hundred. Ankle jean sports a higher rise with a skinny leg. Crafted from a soft and stretchy cotton-blend denim fabrication. Hundred wash boasts a faded black rinse with artistic whiskers, hand sanding, and deconstructed accents for a lived-in look. Classic five-pocket styling. Tonal topstitching. Logo patch at back waist. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 77% cotton, 15% polyester, 6% rayon, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 9 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.