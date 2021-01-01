Longines Conquest Classic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

From the Conquest Classic Collection. Bold yet refined, this time piece is faithful to the brands iconic elegance while offering fresh rose gold-toned accents on a blue dial. Swiss quartz movement Simple bezel Sapphire mineral crystal with anti-reflective coating Serrated crown Blue dial Date window at 3 o'clock Rose goldtone bar hour markers Second hand Stainless steel case and bracelet Triple safety deployment clasp Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 5 ATM End-of-life indicator 2-year limited Longines warranty SIZE Round stainless steel case, 34mm (1.33") Brown leather strap, 17mm (0.66"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Longines > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Longines. Color: Blue.