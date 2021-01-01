Black PVD coated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black PVD coated bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L288 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: perpetual calendar, date, hour, minute, second, battery eol indicator, shock resistant, magnetic resistant. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Conquest V.H.P. Perpetual Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch L3.716.2.56.6.