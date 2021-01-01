Alice + Olivia Conry Vegan Leather Cuff Shorts

Metallic faux leather shorts set in a tailored wide-leg fit with cuffed hem, featuring a polished pleated front and welt pockets. Zip fly with hook closure Belt loops Side on-seam pockets Back welt pockets 92% terylene/8% elastane Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12.5" Inseam, about 2.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Alice + Olivia > Alice + Olivia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alice + Olivia. Color: Silver. Size: 4.