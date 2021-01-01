Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone crystal set bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 37 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Push button deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Item Variations: EMPEM1507. Empress Constance Automatic Crystal Silver Dial Ladies Watch EMPEM1507.