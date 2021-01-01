Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey (silk embossed) dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega calibre 8900 automatic movement, based upon Omega 8500, containing 39 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 13.2 mm. Band width: 24.2 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. Constellation Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Constellation Automatic Chronometer Grey Dial Mens Watch 13112412106001.