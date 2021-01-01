Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt sedna gold bars. Fixed 18kt sedna gold bezel. Mother of pearl dial with sedna gold hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Omega calibre 4061 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 17.5 mm. Foild over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Constellation Manhattan Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 131.20.28.60.05.001.