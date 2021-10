Tough, water-resistant tech fabric means lasting appeal for this versatile backpack built for modern convenience. A smart strap attaches to the handle of a rolling suitcase for travel-ready ease, and an airmesh back panel promotes cool comfort. Two-way zip closure Top carry handle; adjustable shoulder straps Exterior zip and slip pockets Interior zip and wall pockets; padded compartment fits most 15.6" laptops Nylon Imported