Construction Ladder Helmet Polier Helmet Construction Site T-Shirt

Design with construction ladder helmet on construction site for construction workers on construction. For men and women of construction management with construction helmet, fun construction site motifs and humour construction outfits. Every construction worker will pay attention to the polier helmet at the construction site Funny builder helmet/funny polishing helmet outfit as an idea for the construction of your construction project, whether house building, extension or renovation. Funny construction ladder motif with yellow helmet also for the secret builder dad / construction ladder man / construction ladder grandpa. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem