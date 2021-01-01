Features of the Petzl Contact Wall 9.8mm Rope Length: 30m - blue, 40m - green Weight per meter: 60 g Specific lengths suited to gym Climbing allow users to preserve their rock Climbing ropes Flexible rope makes it easier to give slack with belay devices EverFlex treatment: specific thermal treatment stabilizes core strands and improves consistency. It provides excellent grip and consistent handling over time ClimbReady Coil: special coil makes the rope ready to use. It helps the user avoid initial uncoiling mistakes, and increases longevity Excellent balance of weight, diameter, and grip 40-carrier grip for better control Middle Mark: indicates the middle of the rope, to facilitate maneuvers Thick sheath provides excellent abrasion resistance UltraSonic Finish: the core and sheath Are bonded together at the rope ends by an ultrasonic process. It provides greater durability and prevents frayed ends