Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Champagne dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals appear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Contemporary Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Orient Contemporary Automatic Champagne Dial Mens Watch RA-AC0F08G10B.