Badgley Mischka Contour 3 Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Black - Badgley Mischka Luggage Sets

Badgley Mischka Contour 3 Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Made from thick ABS and PC film which are both durable and lightweight. The multi-level trolley system is made from aluminum for strength and lightness. 8 spinner wheels that roll smooth and quiet, the wheels allow the luggage to carry heavy weights. Interior includes zipper separated compartments, a zipper mesh pocket, a small zipper pocket, and elastic straps. Lift-Assist bottom handle allows you to easily load the luggage in to and out of your car. The luggage is 25 expandable for more packing capacity, allow yourself to go wild with volume. Overall dimensions: S (23x 9.5x 14 7.6 lbs M (26.5x 11x 16.5 8.9 lbs L (31x 13x 19.5 10.7 lbs. Body dimensions: S (20 x 9.5 x 14 M (24 x 11 x 16 L (28 x 13 x 18.5.