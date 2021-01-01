e.l.f. Cosmetics Contour Palette, Light/Medium

Achieve a gorgeous, healthy glow and beautifully defined features with the Contour Palette from e.l.f. Cosmetics. This palette offers four bronzing and highlighting shades in one convenient compact. The nourishing formula, infused with vitamin E, hydrates and pampers skin for a gorgeous looking complexion. You'll love the long-lasting, radiant finish from our contouring face palette. e.l.f. Cosmetics offers a complete line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup and professional tools - all at an extraordinary value price, so there is sure to be something for everyone. See bullets and images for more information.