Unique contoured Malteser shape can be applied in the smaller areas such as around the joints. Size: dia.1.8" X 0.8"; perfect size to be hold in your palm. 100% natural Black Basalt; excellent for holding heat for long periods of time; rich with iron and magnesium. Shaped and polished by traditional handcraft, no wax, dyestuff, chemicals were applied. 10 pieces per box.